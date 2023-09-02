"India's PM can't make enquiry on Adani because...," Rahul Gandhi

Launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over allegations concerning the Adani group, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that India's Prime Minister cannot make an enquiry on his group as "the loss will not be for Adani but to someone else." "What is the reason that Narendra Modi ji is not doing an enquiry on Adani? India's PM can't make an inquiry on the Adani. Because after the inquiry the loss will not be for Adani but to someone else," Rahul Gandhi said in Raipur.

Congress MP further said that our government will be the government of the poor rather than being the 'government of Adani'. "Be it the governments in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, or the upcoming governments in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, they will be the government of the poor rather than being the 'governments of Adani'. PM Modi should clearly tell the country and Chhattisgarh of people why he is not doing enquiry on Adani ji."

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has broken the economic backbone of India. "BJP has broken the economic backbone of India. GST and demonetisation destroyed small businessmen and that was done deliberately," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader along with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attended Rajiv Yuva Mitan Samellan. Addressing a press conference on August 31, Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of "protecting one person" and asked "why he is he not forcing an investigation".

Gandhi referred to the G20 Summit being hosted by India and the reports on the Adani group in two British papers and said the allegations impact perception about India. The Congress leader said the issue affects India's reputation, especially because of G20 Summit and alleged that PM Modi's "reputation is on line".

"...It is very important that the Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi clears his name and categorically explains what is going on. At the very least, A JPC should be allowed and a thorough investigation should take place. I don't understand why the PM is not forcing an investigation? Why is he quiet and people who are responsible are put behind bars? This is raising very serious questions for the PM just before G20 leaders come here...It is important that this issue is made clear before they (G20 leaders) arrive," Gandhi said. Alleging round-tripping in some funds concerning the Adani group, he asked whose money was involved. He also raised questions about the probe held in the past.

"There was an investigation, evidence was given to SEBI and SEBI gave a clean chit to Gautam Adani...So, it is clear that there is something very wrong here," Rahul Gandhi said. "What is amazing to me is that the gentleman who has done the investigation is today an employee of Mr Adani. What does that tell you about the nature of the investigation that the gentleman did? It is pretty clear that no investigation took place and the only reason no investigation took place is because the PM didn't want an investigation to take place. Mr Adani cannot stop an investigation, the PM can...This is an issue that affects India's reputation, especially because now there is the G20 taking place and India's and PM's reputation is on the line...," he added.

Months after Hindenburg Research put out a report on Adani Group which allegedly claimed accounting fraud, stock price manipulation and improper use of tax havens, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) earlier alleged that two men who it claimed "secretly invested" in the conglomerate turn out to have "close ties to its majority owners", the Adani family. The Adani Group has categorically rejected the allegations levelled by the OCCRP, terming the allegations as "recycled".

"We categorically reject these recycled allegations. These news reports appear to be yet another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report. In fact, this was anticipated, as was reported by the media last week," the Indian conglomerate said in a statement. These attempts are aimed at generating profits by driving down our stock prices and these short sellers are under investigation by various authorities, the statement added.

OCCRP – as per the information on its website – is "an investigative reporting platform formed by 24 non-profit investigative centres", spread across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Adani Group had also denied allegations in the wake of the Hindenburg report, stating that the report by the New York-based entity was "nothing but a lie". (ANI)

