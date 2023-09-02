BJP MLA, former legislator join Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and a former legislator from the party on Saturday joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held at the end of the year.

MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi and former legislator Bhawar Singh Shekhawat joined the opposition Congress at the party's state headquarters along with others in the presence of state unit president Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Raghuvanshi had resigned from the BJP a couple of days back.

Speaking on the occasion, Nath exuded confidence that his party would win the Assembly polls and accused the ruling BJP of turning MP into a corrupt state.

Nath said the loans of 27 lakh farmers were waived and several public welfare decisions were taken when the Congress was in power (from 2018 to March 2020).

Surjewala said 13 BJP ministers lost in the 2018 Assembly polls and 31 ministers would lose in the upcoming elections.

The BJP government in the state has failed to protect Dalits, tribals and women, Surjewala alleged.

