Left Menu

BJP MLA, former legislator join Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:44 IST
BJP MLA, former legislator join Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and a former legislator from the party on Saturday joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held at the end of the year.

MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi and former legislator Bhawar Singh Shekhawat joined the opposition Congress at the party's state headquarters along with others in the presence of state unit president Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Raghuvanshi had resigned from the BJP a couple of days back.

Speaking on the occasion, Nath exuded confidence that his party would win the Assembly polls and accused the ruling BJP of turning MP into a corrupt state.

Nath said the loans of 27 lakh farmers were waived and several public welfare decisions were taken when the Congress was in power (from 2018 to March 2020).

Surjewala said 13 BJP ministers lost in the 2018 Assembly polls and 31 ministers would lose in the upcoming elections.

The BJP government in the state has failed to protect Dalits, tribals and women, Surjewala alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023