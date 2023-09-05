Teachers play key role in building our future, inspiring dreams: PM Modi
Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. Modi also shared a video of his interaction on Monday with the winners of the National Teachers Award.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of teachers in building the future as he greeted them on Teachers' Day on Tuesday.
On the occasion, he also paid tributes to noted educationist and former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, which is commemorated as Teachers' Day.
Modi said on X, ''Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On Teachers Day, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.'' Modi also shared a video of his interaction on Monday with the winners of the National Teachers' Award. He had urged them to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.
In his interaction with the 75 award winners at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the prime minister appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Narendra Modi
- S Radhakrishnan
- Teachers
- S. Radhakrishnan
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit.
PM Narendra Modi embarks on four-day visit to South Africa, Greece
This is historic movement and sounds the bugle for a developed India : PM Narendra Modi on Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon.
Today we see global optimism, confidence in Indian economy, India is seen as combination of openness and opportunities: PM Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins ISRO scientists through video link ahead of Chandrayaan's landing on moon.