Odisha Congress to launch 'Ghar Ghar' programme from Sep 15

The Odisha Congress will launch a Ghar Ghar programme under which party leaders will visit the house of people of the state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-09-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 12:25 IST
The Odisha Congress will launch a 'Ghar Ghar' programme under which party leaders will visit the house of people of the state. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattnayak on Monday said the party will launch the 'Ghar Ghar Congress' programme on September 15.

He said under the programme Congress leaders will visit each house of the state to deliver the message as to how both the BJD and the BJP are ''responsible for the plight of common men.'' ''We will also tell people how the Odisha government neglected OBC, SC and ST. The party will also expose the nexus between the BJD and the BJP,'' the OPCC president said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Jaynarayan Mishra said the BJP is preparing to submit a 108-point 'chargesheet' against the BJD government alleging its involvement in rampant corruption from the village to the state capital.

He said the 'chargesheet' will be circulated in panchayats, blocks and districts to expose BJD's ''misrule''.

He alleged that the state government has failed in fronts.

Asked about the contents of the proposed chargesheet, Mishra said beginning from Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar issue to corruption at the panchayat level will be highlighted.

The BJP leader also alleged large-scale irregularities and corruption in the mining sector including coal mining.

BJD vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra said that opposition parties are in the habit of making ''false'' charges before elections. He claimed that the people of the state are with BJD which will form the government again.

