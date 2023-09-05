Left Menu

Why does Congress hate 'Bharat mata ki jai' chant so much: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:40 IST
Why does Congress hate 'Bharat mata ki jai' chant so much: Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of having no respect for either the country or the constitution and constitutional institutions, as he asked why the opposition party ''hates'' the chant 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

The Congress is only concerned about the glorification of one special family, he alleged.

Nadda's swipe came following reports that a central observer from the Congress allegedly chided party members at a meeting in Rajasthan for raising the slogan 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

She reportedly called it an act of ''indiscipline'' and asked them to instead raise slogans in favour of the Congress.

''Why do those who engage in political yatra in the name of 'Bharat Jodo' hate the chant 'Bharat mata ko jai' so much?'' Nadda posed.

The entire country is aware of the Congress' intentions that go against the country and the constitution, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023