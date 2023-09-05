Why does Congress hate 'Bharat mata ki jai' chant so much: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of having no respect for either the country or the constitution and constitutional institutions, as he asked why the opposition party ''hates'' the chant 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

The Congress is only concerned about the glorification of one special family, he alleged.

Nadda's swipe came following reports that a central observer from the Congress allegedly chided party members at a meeting in Rajasthan for raising the slogan 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

She reportedly called it an act of ''indiscipline'' and asked them to instead raise slogans in favour of the Congress.

''Why do those who engage in political yatra in the name of 'Bharat Jodo' hate the chant 'Bharat mata ko jai' so much?'' Nadda posed.

The entire country is aware of the Congress' intentions that go against the country and the constitution, he claimed.

