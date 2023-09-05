Left Menu

Congress seems to have strong aversion towards 'Bharat': Himanta

It appears that the name I.N.D.I alliance was intentionally chosen with the aim of defeating BHARAT. Ramesh, whose party is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance INDIA, has alleged that the Union of States is under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as President of Bharat.

The Congress seems to have a strong aversion towards Bharat and the opposition alliance intentionally chose INDIA as its name with the aim of defeating ''BHARAT'', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Amid initial reports that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as ''President of Bharat'', Sarma first posted on X, ''REPUBLIC OF BHARAT- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL.'' About one and a half hours later, responding to a post by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on 'X', the chief minister said, ''Now my apprehension has proven to be true. The Congress party seems to have a strong aversion towards Bharat. It appears that the name 'I.N.D.I alliance' was intentionally chosen with the aim of defeating BHARAT.'' Ramesh, whose party is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has alleged that the ''Union of States'' is under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as ''President of Bharat''. There has been no official word from the government over the issue yet.

The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Modi of distorting history and dividing the country.

''So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India','' Ramesh wrote on 'X'. ''Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States. But now even this Union of States is under assault,'' he alleged.

The G20 Summit is being held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

