Cong to take out rallies in all districts of Delhi on Thursday to mark 1st anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Delhi Congress will organise rallies in all districts of the national capital on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, party leader and former MLA Mukesh Sharma said on the directions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the rallies will be taken out in all the districts at 5 pm and every leader of the Delhi Congress will participate in those.

''Though people would be celebrating the Janmashtami festival on September 7, there is tremendous enthusiasm among the Congress workers and the general public for the Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary rallies,'' Sharma said.

He added that Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has held meetings with the party workers on the preparations for the rallies and advised the party's district unit chiefs to ensure maximum participation of Congress workers from the grass-root level upwards.

''The Delhi Congress has decided not to organise a rally within the New Delhi District Police jurisdiction, but rallies will be taken out in other parts of New Delhi district,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)