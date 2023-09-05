Left Menu

Cong to take out rallies in all districts of Delhi on Thursday to mark 1st anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:48 IST
Cong to take out rallies in all districts of Delhi on Thursday to mark 1st anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Congress will organise rallies in all districts of the national capital on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, party leader and former MLA Mukesh Sharma said on the directions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the rallies will be taken out in all the districts at 5 pm and every leader of the Delhi Congress will participate in those.

''Though people would be celebrating the Janmashtami festival on September 7, there is tremendous enthusiasm among the Congress workers and the general public for the Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary rallies,'' Sharma said.

He added that Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has held meetings with the party workers on the preparations for the rallies and advised the party's district unit chiefs to ensure maximum participation of Congress workers from the grass-root level upwards.

''The Delhi Congress has decided not to organise a rally within the New Delhi District Police jurisdiction, but rallies will be taken out in other parts of New Delhi district,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023