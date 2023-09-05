"We are working for India and Bharat while BJP...": Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi 

After Rashtrapati Bhawan issued an invitation for a G20 dinner scheduled for September 9 in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of India, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that his party is dedicated to working for both India and Bharat while BJP has put its focus on India versus Bharat. He said that it appears that the BJP is unable to accept that the INDIA alliance has garnered popular support and a newfound hostility has emerged within the BJP ranks after the emergence of INDIA alliance.

Gaurav Gogoi said, "From 2014 to 2023, the BJP had no problem with the word 'India'. After the formation of the INDIA alliance, a new hatred has arisen in their hearts. They can't digest the fact that the INDIA alliance has been accepted by the people." "BJP is constantly trying to deflect attention from important issues of inflation, unemployment, a probe against Adani, China, Ladakh, J-K and Manipur. We are working for India and Bharat, while BJP is working for India vs Bharat," he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the BJP is scared of the name India as the opposition alliance also used the same name. "Vote for India, Make in India, Standup India, Shining India. There is mention of India on Aadhaar and passport."We the People of India" mentioned in the Constitution. INDIA alliance's slogan says 'Judega India, Jeetega Bharat'. If they have a problem with 'INDIA' then they should have a problem with 'Bharat' also. These (BJP) people are scared," he said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the name India adding that PM Modi has increased his hatred towards the name of the country since the day opposition parties decided to name their bloc as INDIA. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The Hindu name is also given by foreign countries. I think the PM himself is afraid of the name India. Since the day INDIA named alliance was formed PM Modi's hatred toward the name India has increased."

He further stated that the Centre should vacate the President's House and other important government buildings that were built during the times of the Britishers. "If they are so against the Britishers then they should sacrifice the Rashtrapati Bhawan that was the house of the viceroy. Vacate the North and South blocks. Destroy all these buildings if you (BJP) have so much hatred for India," he said.

Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states "Name and territory of the Union.—(1) India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)