CPI(M) ally Kerala Congress (B) terms Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' a blunder

Kerala Congress (B), an ally of the ruling CPI(M) in the state, on Wednesday termed DMK Youth Wing Secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent comments about 'Sanatana Dharma' a ''blunder'' and ''unacceptable''.

Kerala Congress (B) chairman and the party's lone MLA K B Ganesh Kumar said that one -- especially a minister and people's representative -- should not question or criticise others' beliefs, religions and customs, as they all have a huge value.

Kumar, also a Malayalam actor, was referring to Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent remarks that 'Sanatana Dharma' is against equality and social justice and should be eradicated, which has kicked off a political storm in the country.

The LDF MLA said such comments should be avoided as they serve no purpose.

He also questioned the political acumen of the Tamil Nadu minister by saying that Udhayanidhi knows how to act and may know politics, but he managed to enter the political arena only thanks to his grandfather M Karunanidhi, and father TN Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Ganesh Kumar himself is the son of former minister R Balakrishna Pillai and was made a cabinet minister in the A K Antony government in the state in 2001 and given charge of the transport department, a portfolio earlier held by his father.

''We should not question or criticise others' beliefs, religion or rituals. We should avoid commenting on them. The recent statements (on 'Sanatana Dharma') by a Tamil Nadu minister are in no way acceptable. Such blunders should not be made by ministers and people's representatives, that would be for the best,'' Ganesh Kumar said.

''He (Udhayanidhi) knows how to act and may know politics. But he entered the political arena because of his grandfather and father. He is not one who worked from the ground up in the field of politics,'' Ganesh Kumar said at a temple-related event held here by the influential Nair Service Society (NSS).

''All beliefs have a value. They have a huge value for those who believe in them,'' he added.

Udhayanidhi on Saturday was speaking at a Sanatanam (Sanatana Dharma) Abolition Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum when he said the very name 'Sanatana' is from Sanskrit. ''What is the meaning of 'Sanatana'? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one can pose any question and that is the meaning.'' 'Sanatana' divided people on the basis of caste, he had alleged.

He also likened 'Sanatana Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said that such things should not be opposed but eliminated.

Furious at his comments, the BJP took it as an opportunity to accuse the INDIA bloc parties of ''insulting'' 'Sanatana Dharma' for vote bank and appeasement politics.

Equating 'Sanatana Dharma' with Hinduism, the BJP had alleged that ''a complete eradication'' of Hindu dharma was the ''primary agenda'' of the opposition alliance.

It had termed the DMK leader's remarks ''hate speech''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)