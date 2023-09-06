Left Menu

West Bengal: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year, Mamata Banerjee appoints TMC's new IT & Social Media unit members 

According to a press release, Debangshu Bhattacharya has been appointed president of the AITC IT & SM Cell while Md Riyaz Uddin, Shubharaj Sarkar, Arko Ghosh, and Bhairab Chakraborty have been appointed as vice presidents.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:58 IST
West Bengal: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year, Mamata Banerjee appoints TMC's new IT & Social Media unit members 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced the appointments of the IT and Social Media (SM) cell of the party's state unit, ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. According to a press release, Debangshu Bhattacharya has been appointed president of the AITC IT & SM Cell while Md Riyaz Uddin, Shubharaj Sarkar, Arko Ghosh, and Bhairab Chakraborty have been appointed as vice presidents.

Asibar Rahaman and Soumyadeep Acharya, Bhaskar Singh, Abhishek Kundu, Upasana Chowdhury, Zim Nawaz, and Nilanjan Das have been appointed as General Secretaries, the party said in the release. Arpan Banerjee, Mrinmoy Mondal, Sayantan Mukherjee, Amit Naiya, Avijit Das, Sarthak Das, Nayonika Roy, Bikash Karmakar, Avirup Maity, Swarnali Mishra, Kishalay Roy, Nasim Sk, Partha Chakraborty, and Rubel Gazi have been appointed as Secretaries, it said.

Arnab Das, Anish Dutt Sarma, Arka Saha, Abhijan Bhattacharyya, Hrishikesh Dutta, Krishnashis Saha, Nabarun Bhattacharya, Dr Puja Maitra, Sayantan Chakrabarti, Rajarshi Roy, and  Debasis Datta have been appointed as Executive Members, it added. The next general elections are expected to be held in 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023