West Bengal: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year, Mamata Banerjee appoints TMC's new IT & Social Media unit members 

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced the appointments of the IT and Social Media (SM) cell of the party's state unit, ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. According to a press release, Debangshu Bhattacharya has been appointed president of the AITC IT & SM Cell while Md Riyaz Uddin, Shubharaj Sarkar, Arko Ghosh, and Bhairab Chakraborty have been appointed as vice presidents.

Asibar Rahaman and Soumyadeep Acharya, Bhaskar Singh, Abhishek Kundu, Upasana Chowdhury, Zim Nawaz, and Nilanjan Das have been appointed as General Secretaries, the party said in the release. Arpan Banerjee, Mrinmoy Mondal, Sayantan Mukherjee, Amit Naiya, Avijit Das, Sarthak Das, Nayonika Roy, Bikash Karmakar, Avirup Maity, Swarnali Mishra, Kishalay Roy, Nasim Sk, Partha Chakraborty, and Rubel Gazi have been appointed as Secretaries, it said.

Arnab Das, Anish Dutt Sarma, Arka Saha, Abhijan Bhattacharyya, Hrishikesh Dutta, Krishnashis Saha, Nabarun Bhattacharya, Dr Puja Maitra, Sayantan Chakrabarti, Rajarshi Roy, and Debasis Datta have been appointed as Executive Members, it added. The next general elections are expected to be held in 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)