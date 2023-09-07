PM Modi greets people on Janmashtami
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 08:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday.
He wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of ''every member of my family'', a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion. ''Jai Shri Krishna,'' Modi added in his post on X.
Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.
