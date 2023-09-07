UK lawmaker Pincher, who was facing 8-week suspension, resigns - Sky News
British lawmaker Chris Pincher, who was facing an eight-week suspension from parliament for groping two men at a London club, has made arrangements to resign, Sky News reported on Thursday. His resignation will leave British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing another awkward electoral test. Pincher, who subsequently sat as an independent, had argued that his suspension was disproportionate.
His resignation will leave British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing another awkward electoral test. Pincher was suspended from the ruling Conservative Party by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year after being accused of sexual misconduct.
Pressure on Johnson over his initial perceived downplaying of the allegations was the final straw in his scandal-ridden premiership, and led to his resignation as prime minister. Pincher, who subsequently sat as an independent, had argued that his suspension was disproportionate. But
he lost that appeal and faced removal by his constituents due to the length of the suspension.
