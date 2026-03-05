Delayed Repatriation: British Flight Struggles Amid Middle East Tensions

A scheduled British repatriation flight from Oman, intended to evacuate UK nationals amidst escalating Middle East conflict, faced an unexpected delay. Initially set for departure on Wednesday night, the flight was rescheduled for Thursday due to mandatory pilot rest periods, according to Sky News.

The flight was prioritizing the most vulnerable among British nationals and their families, as the Foreign Office stated earlier. Reports indicate that the delay was caused by a pilot who had exceeded allowable working hours due to prolonged check-in procedures.

Europeans are stranded across Gulf states following military actions by Israel and the U.S. against Iran, and subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran. With British Airways grounded in several key hubs, flights from Oman have become crucial for affected UK nationals.