Amit Shah to visit ISKCON Temple, perform pooja on Janmashtami
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the ISKCON Temple at East of Kailash in south Delhi and perform pooja on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday, sources said. Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the ISKCON Temple at East of Kailash in south Delhi and perform pooja on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday, sources said. Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. ''On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the home minister will visit the ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash, New Delhi and perform pooja at 11:30 pm,'' the source said.
Shah also extended greetings to everyone in the country for the day.
