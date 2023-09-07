Left Menu

BJP organises 400 'Dahi Handi' events in Mumbai, party leader Shelar says festival will usher in change in metropolis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 14:43 IST
BJP organises 400 'Dahi Handi' events in Mumbai, party leader Shelar says festival will usher in change in metropolis
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has organised 400 'Dahi Handi' celebrations in the metropolis this year, including at Jambori Maidan in Worli, the constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

The 'Dahi Handi' celebrations of Thursday are the last before next year's Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May, and the polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which have been pending since early 2022.

The BMC was controlled by the Uddhav Thackeray-controlled Shiv Sena for 25 years between 1997 and 2022 and the BJP has been making all-out efforts to capture the country's richest civic body.

''This year's Dahi Handi will usher in change in Mumbai,'' asserted BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar.

Shelar said BJP leaders, MLAs, MPs and party office-bearers have organised 'Dahi Handi' celebrations in different parts of the city.

'Dahi Handi' celebrations imitate the fun and frolic of Lord Krishna's childhood and are marked by groups of youth, called 'Govindas', making human pyramids to break curd-laden pots.

The festival is among the most patronised in the city and gives political parties an ideal platform for mass connect.

The BJP had also organised workshops for 'Govindas' ahead of 'Dahi Handi' festivities and some 150 groups had participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

