Left Menu

Dy CM Shivakumar asks BJP leaders to exert pressure on PM to approve Mekedatu project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday asked BJP leaders of the state to exert pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get approval for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery river in Ramanagara district.Shivakumar, also President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said he has come to know that BJP leaders were visiting the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam across river Cauvery in Mandya district.I am happy that the BJP friends are going to the KRS.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:31 IST
Dy CM Shivakumar asks BJP leaders to exert pressure on PM to approve Mekedatu project
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday asked BJP leaders of the state to exert pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get approval for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery river in Ramanagara district.

Shivakumar, also President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said he has come to know that BJP leaders were visiting the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam across river Cauvery in Mandya district.

"I am happy that the BJP friends are going to the KRS. Let them go. They should go to Delhi to implement the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. They should put pressure on the Prime Minister saying that they had earmarked Rs 1,000 crore (during the BJP government in Karnataka). Give all the clearances and permissions. Only then BJP's fight for Cauvery water will get some value,'' he told reporters.

Wondering why Rs 1,000 crore was earmarked by the previous BJP government in the budget and why the clearances were not taken, the Deputy CM said the BJP should first get those approval first.

Regarding taking an all-party delegation to the Centre to press the State's case on Cauvery river water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar said he has written letters to the opposition parties, requesting them to follow up on the matter.

"Once the Prime Minister gives his approval (for the meeting), we will immediately take the delegation there (Delhi)," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023