Rahul Gandhi to participate in round table with MEPs in European Parliament

Congress on Thursday informed that Rahul Gandhi will participate in a round table with Members of the European Parliament in European Parliament in Belgium's capital Brussels. Taking to X (former Twitter), Congress said," Today, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a round table with MEPs in the European Parliament. Brussels, Belgium."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a week-long Europe tour, reached Brussels on Thursday morning. According to the Congress party, Gandhi, during his Europe visit, will meet the Indian Diaspora and European Union (EU) lawyers from European nations. The program is being coordinated by the 'Indian Overseas Congress'. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by telecom entrepreneur Sam Pitroda, who will also be participating in all the events alongside Gandhi in different European countries.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first foreign trip after his membership as a Congress MP was reinstated by the Lok Sabha following the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the Modi surname remark defamation case. Earlier this year, the Wayanad MP had visited the United States, where he interacted with the Indian community, attended a lecture program at Standford University, and attended other meetings. In March, he visited the UK and took part in several programs. Rahul Gandhi is likely to return by September 12, a day after the G20 Summit concludes. The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, where the leaders from the US, UK, Australia, China, and other nations will mark their presence. Top officials from the European Union and 14 heads of international organisations will be taking part in the mega event. (ANI)

