Left Menu

Public has suffered injustice under Congress regime, says BJP's Rajasthan chief

In 2023, the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan and Narendra Modi will again take oath as prime minister of the country in 2024, Rathore said.Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, on the other hand, said not only the common man but even police and journalists are not safe in Rajasthan due the states poor law and order situation.When the BJP forms the government in the state, a law will be made regarding the safety of journalists, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:36 IST
Public has suffered injustice under Congress regime, says BJP's Rajasthan chief
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Rajasthan unit chief CP Joshi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the state's Congress government and alleged that the public has suffered injustice under its regime. Be it atrocities against women and Dalits or failing to fulfil the promises made to youngsters and farmers, the state's Congress government has disappointed the public on every front, Joshi said.

Addressing a meeting in the Kherwada assembly segment of Udaipur Dehat district, Joshi said, ''As a BJP worker, I assure you that the Bharatiya Janata Party government will come and we (will) stand with the people (so that they) get justice for the injustice done to them.'' Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while addressing a meeting at Baytu in Barmer district, said suggestions are being sought from the people during the BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra for the party's manifesto.

On the basis of these suggestion, constructive work will be done in the state and the country, he said. Rajendra Singh Rathore, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, during a meeting in Sriganganagar district, hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and called him a ''merchant of dreams''.

Gehlot weaves dreams but does not fulfil those, he claimed. ''The people have resolved to oust the Congress government. In 2023, the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan and Narendra Modi will again take oath as prime minister of the country in 2024,'' Rathore said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, on the other hand, said not only the common man but even police and journalists are not safe in Rajasthan due the state's poor law and order situation.

When the BJP forms the government in the state, a law will be made regarding the safety of journalists, he said. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due by the year end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023