Gehlot, Rajasthan Cong leaders greet Pilot on birthday

07-09-2023
Gehlot, Rajasthan Cong leaders greet Pilot on birthday
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other state Congress leaders congratulated Sachin Pilot on his birthday on Thursday.

''Hearty congratulations to Congress family member Sachin Pilot ji on his birthday. May God grant you a happy, healthy and long life,'' Gehlot said on 'X'.

The Congress' state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra also wished the former deputy chief minister.

''Happy birthday to Congress Working Committee member and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot ji. I pray to God for your healthy and long life,'' Dotasra tweeted.

According to sources in the Congress, Pilot is currently abroad.

