Cong should desist from petty politics: Vijay Goel on Pawan Khera's G20 hoarding post

Many other social media influencers also posted the same image on X, training guns at Goel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 23:46 IST
Cong should desist from petty politics: Vijay Goel on Pawan Khera's G20 hoarding post
Former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel on Thursday termed ''fake news'' a social media post about the G20 Summit shared by the Congress' Pawan Khera, and said the opposition party should desist from ''petty politics''.

Earlier, Khera had shared a picture on social media platform 'X' purportedly showing a hoarding with a larger image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as compared to other world leaders.

Responding to the Congress leader, Goel wrote on X, ''This is fake news. No such hoarding has been put. Congress should desist from such petty politics at a time when India is hosting the world.'' Khera later deleted his post. Many other social media influencers also posted the same image on 'X', training guns at Goel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

