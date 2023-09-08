Biden tests negative again for COVID-19 -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden has tested negative again for COVID-19, the White House said on Thursday, following his wife Jill's positive diagnosis earlier in the week.
Biden is due to travel to India later on Thursday for a summit of the Group of 20 nations, followed by a trip to Vietnam.
