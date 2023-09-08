Left Menu

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 08-09-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 10:44 IST
Puthuppally bypoll: UDF's Chandy Oommen leads as counting underway
Opposition UDF candidate Chandy Oommen is leading in the initial rounds of counting in the Puthuppally assembly bypoll here on Friday.

Son of late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, he has been far ahead of his nearest co-contestants.

When the four rounds of votes were counted, Oommen got more votes than his nearest political rivals - the LDF's Jaick C Thomas and BJP's Lijin Lal.

Of the total 37,464 votes counted in the initial four rounds, the Congress-UDF candidate got 22,976 votes, according to Election Commission sources. Oommen retained the edge as the counting continued.

The bypoll is being seen as politically significant as the Congress aims to retain its traditional stronghold while the ruling CPI (M) wants to make new inroads by clinching it, as the bypoll comes a few months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The voting for the seat, left vacant by the demise of Oommen Chandy, was held on September 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

