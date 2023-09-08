Kenya supreme court upholds ruling in favour of 2023 finance law
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 08-09-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 13:44 IST
Kenya's Supreme Court said on Friday it has upheld a July appeals court ruling that lifted a suspension on a finance law that doubled the value-added tax on fuel and introduced a new housing levy.
The legislation sparked sometimes violent opposition protests that month.
