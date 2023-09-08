Left Menu

Non-disclosure of cases in poll affidavit: Nagpur court acquits Fadnavis

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-09-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 14:09 IST
Non-disclosure of cases in poll affidavit: Nagpur court acquits Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here on Friday held as not guilty Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a complaint that accused the BJP leader of not disclosing criminal cases pending against him in his poll affidavit ahead of the 2014 assembly elections.

Civil Judge S S Jadhav said the court has “dosh mukt” (acquitted) Fadnavis, who was present in the courtroom virtually.

Satish Uke, an advocate, had filed an application seeking criminal proceedings against Fadnavis alleging that cases of cheating and forgery had been registered against the BJP leader in 1996 and 1998 the latter did not disclose this information in his poll affidavit. Fadnavis had earlier admitted to the court in a statement that there had been an inadvertent mistake on the part of his lawyer while collating information about pending criminal cases against him due to which two criminal cases were not mentioned in his election affidavit submitted in 2014.

In the statement submitted on April 15, Fadnavis had said there was no intention to deliberately conceal information about the two “insignificant” complaint cases and their non-inclusion in the affidavit of Form 26 was “sheer inadvertence and without any intention”.

The deputy chief minister, elected from the Nagpur South West assembly constituency, further claimed that he had mentioned cases of more severe nature in his election affidavit.

The BJP leader maintained he has been a sitting member of the assembly since 1999 and has won by a huge margin each time.

Fadnavis had appeared before the court on two occasions to record his statement.

Uke is presently in jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Azerbaijan says Armenian forces fired on its troops; Morocco earthquake kills over 800 people, rescuers dig for survivors and more

World News Roundup: Azerbaijan says Armenian forces fired on its troops; Mor...

 Global
2
Study reveals how trees influence cloud formation

Study reveals how trees influence cloud formation

 United States
3
R. Praggnanandhaa, Now Nida Anjum Chelat: Young Indians Continue Stellar Show in Global Sports

R. Praggnanandhaa, Now Nida Anjum Chelat: Young Indians Continue Stellar Sho...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023