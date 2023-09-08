British PM Sunak in Delhi for G20 Summit

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 17:40 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived here on Friday for the G20 Leaders' Summit beginning on Saturday and said he would work with world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us.

Accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, Sunak was welcomed at the airport by Union minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats.

''I've landed in Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us. Only together can we get the job done,'' Sunak said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sunak and said he was looking forward to a fruitful summit.

''Welcome Rishi Sunak! Looking forward to a fruitful Summit where we can work together for a better planet,'' Modi said on X.

Sunak is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Modi during his three-day visit.

In an interview to PTI earlier this week, Sunak, the first Indian-origin prime minister of Britain, said the relationship between the UK and India will define the future of the two countries, even more than it is defining the present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

