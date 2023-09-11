Left Menu

China an 'epoch-defining challenge' but London should still engage - Sunak's spokesperson

Updated: 11-09-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 16:45 IST
China an 'epoch-defining challenge' but London should still engage - Sunak's spokesperson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

China represents an "epoch-defining challenge" but London still needs to engage with China rather than shouting from the sidelines, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday when asked whether Beijing should be seen as a threat.

"We are always very clear-eyed about the risks. They do represent an epoch-defining challenge to the UK, (but) we do not think it is right to reduce the approach to just one word," the spokesperson told reporters.

"We need to take the opportunity to engage with China, not to just shout from the sidelines."

