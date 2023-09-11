Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:17 IST
Whole world is focused on one of the most successful G20 summit in India: Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia on Monday said the whole world is focused on one of the most successful G20 summits and never in the past, the consensus among members was achieved on Day 1 of the meeting.

On September 9, India pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 Summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences over the Russia-Ukraine war.

The announcement about a consensus on the 37-page declaration and its subsequent adoption was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of the second session on the opening day of the two-day summit.

''Today the whole world is focused on one of the most successful G20 Summit...As part of your family, I can tell you that we are really proud. Never did we achieve consensus and adopt a declaration on day one of the summit.

''Usually day-2, sometimes there is no declaration and the host country issues its own statement,'' Investment Minister of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al Falih said here at an event.

He said that the consensus was reached despite the world facing all types of challenges.

Khalid appreciated the leadership of India led by the Indian Prime Minister.

Referring to the use of the country's name as 'Bharat' instead of India, the Saudi minister said that his country always knew India as 'Bharat' and ''it is part of your constitution''.

He added that both countries are leading G20 members in terms of economic performance.

''Both are growing at fast rates....while everybody was worried about recession,'' he added.

