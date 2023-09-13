INDIA bloc to push for caste census after Coordination Committee meet: Tejashwi Yadav

Terming the INDIA Alliance Coordination Committee meeting "fruitful and positive", Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that all the parties would take up the issue of caste census. "The meeting was fruitful and positive. Several issues and strategies were discussed...It was decided the first INDIA alliance rally would be held in Bhopal during the first week of October. It was also decided that party members would take a decision on seat sharing at the earliest. All the parties present in the meeting said that we will take up the issue of caste census..."

He further said that there are "Sub-Groups of Media that run BJP's agenda" and on those sub-groups, none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives. "The coordination committee authorised the Sub-Groups on Media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives. I don't want to take up the names of the channels but there are few who run on BJP's agenda," he added.

When asked if there are difficulties in seat sharing he said, "There are no difficulties. The meeting has begun, there is no such issue." The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance was held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital.

"The first meeting of the Coordination Committee was held today at the residence of Sharad Pawar and attended by 12 members parties. Abhishek Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress could not attend the meeting due to a summon by the Enforcement Directorate, arising out of the vendetta politics of Bharatiya Janata Party," the joint statement read.

"The committee decided to hold joint public meetings in different parts of the country. The first public meeting will be held at Bhopal in the first week of October on the issues of rising prices, unemployment and corruption of the BJP government," it stated. "The parties present in the meeting agreed to take up the issue of Caste Census," it stated.

"The coordination committee authorised the Sub-Group on Media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives," it added. The opposition parties, united under the banner of the alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take. (ANI)

