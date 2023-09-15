China Vice President Han to attend UN General Assembly
China's Vice President Han Zheng will attend the United Nations General Assembly from Sept. 18-23, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
Han will also have a meeting with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.
