BJP holds protest over alleged delay in granting permission for holding Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan

The BJP is holding a protest here, alleging the authorities of delaying permission for holding Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan under pressure from the Congress government in the state.

The party accused the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi of delaying a decision to grant permission for the event. The BJP has urged him to grant permission, as the Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution permitting the celebration of Lord Ganesh festival at the venue - Idgah Maidan at at Chennamma Circle, by installing a Ganesh idol.

BJP council members, leaders and workers led by MLA Arvind Bellad met the Municipal Commissioner on Thursday and urged him to give permission for the festivities at the venue, based on the Municipal Council's resolution.

On not getting any positive response or assurance, they subsequently launched an indefinite protest in front of the Commissioner's office seeking permission to hold public celebrations for Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan, and even sang bhajans and played musical instruments like harmonium and tabla.

Ullagaddi, on his part, is said to have clarified he has to consider various issues, including law and order before taking any decision and that he has sought the opinion of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district in this regard.

Alleging the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's role in delaying permission, aimed at minority appeasement, the BJP leaders questioned law and order being given as a reason by the Commissioner and pointed out that the festival was celebrated peacefully last year.

The BJP continued with the protest on Friday too.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said, despite the Mahanagara Palike resolution, the Commissioner instead of implementing it immediately, is being adamant, with the support of the government or some one else.

Noting that the title deed of the Idgah Maidan is clear that it is the Corporation's property, he said, but still applications are being filed in the courts making claims. ''We are ready for a legal battle too.'' Urging the Commissioner to give permission without any delay, Tenginakai asked him not to give an opportunity for any untoward incident.

Pointing out that last year the High Court had ordered giving permissions to hold various celebrations and festivals including Ganeshotsav at the venue, subjected to the approval of the Mahanagara Palike, he said the government seems to be exerting pressure on the Commissioner, not to give permission to hold Ganeshotsav.

