UK to ban American XL bully dogs by the end of the year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday American XL bully dogs would be banned by the end of the year, saying the animals were responsible for a series of serious attacks. Sunak said a man was killed on Thursday in a dog attack in central England which involved a suspected XL bully dog.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:43 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday American XL bully dogs would be banned by the end of the year, saying the animals were responsible for a series of serious attacks. XL bully dogs have a stocky, muscular appearance and a heavier bone structure than pit bulls.

Announcing the move, Sunak said he "shares the nation's horror" regarding recent dog attacks. Sunak said a man was killed on Thursday in a dog attack in central England which involved a suspected XL bully dog. "It's clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on," Sunak said in a video message. "I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

