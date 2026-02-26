British Troop Deployment: A Path to Peace or Prolonging the Conflict?
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cautioned against the deployment of British troops in Ukraine, claiming it would extend the war rather than conclude it. This stands in contrast to British and French plans to send troops post-ceasefire. Russia warns foreign troops may become targets.
In a stern warning, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that deploying British troops in Ukraine would not bring the war to an end, but rather extend it. Her remarks came after France and Britain revealed plans to send troops following a ceasefire with Russia.
British Defence Minister John Healey expressed a desire to see British troops in Ukraine as a sign the war had concluded. However, Zakharova contradicted this view, suggesting such a move could escalate tensions and result in a larger military conflict involving more countries.
Zakharova reiterated Russia's stance that foreign troops in Ukraine would be regarded as legitimate targets, underscoring potential risks of increased hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
