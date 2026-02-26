Left Menu

British Troop Deployment: A Path to Peace or Prolonging the Conflict?

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cautioned against the deployment of British troops in Ukraine, claiming it would extend the war rather than conclude it. This stands in contrast to British and French plans to send troops post-ceasefire. Russia warns foreign troops may become targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:24 IST
British Troop Deployment: A Path to Peace or Prolonging the Conflict?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stern warning, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that deploying British troops in Ukraine would not bring the war to an end, but rather extend it. Her remarks came after France and Britain revealed plans to send troops following a ceasefire with Russia.

British Defence Minister John Healey expressed a desire to see British troops in Ukraine as a sign the war had concluded. However, Zakharova contradicted this view, suggesting such a move could escalate tensions and result in a larger military conflict involving more countries.

Zakharova reiterated Russia's stance that foreign troops in Ukraine would be regarded as legitimate targets, underscoring potential risks of increased hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A-1 Sureja Industries Powers Ahead with New Electric Vehicle Orders

A-1 Sureja Industries Powers Ahead with New Electric Vehicle Orders

 India
2
South Africa's Pace Power Dominates West Indies in T20 Triumph

South Africa's Pace Power Dominates West Indies in T20 Triumph

 India
3
Delhi Court Drama: Youth Congress Protesters in Custody

Delhi Court Drama: Youth Congress Protesters in Custody

 India
4
Aiden Markram's Stellar Innings in South Africa's Commanding Performance

Aiden Markram's Stellar Innings in South Africa's Commanding Performance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026