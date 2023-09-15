Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin, his aides will face 'political sunset' in LS elections: MP Dinesh Sharma

This was a culture, which even the British and Mughals could not eliminate, Sharma said in a statement issued here.Taking a jibe at Udhayanidhi Stalin, the former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, Uday, who is speaking about destroying the Sanatan culture, and his aides will face a political sunset in the 2024 elections.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:45 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin, his aides will face 'political sunset' in LS elections: MP Dinesh Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma on Friday slammed DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against 'Sanatan' Dharma, saying he and his aides would face a ''political sunset'' in the Lok Sabha elections.

He added that no one has the capacity to destroy India's 'Sanatan' culture, asserting that ''even the British and Mughals could not eliminate it''.

''No one has the capacity to destroy India's 'Sanatan' culture. This was a culture, which even the British and Mughals could not eliminate,'' Sharma said in a statement issued here.

Taking a jibe at Udhayanidhi Stalin, the former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, ''Uday, who is speaking about destroying the 'Sanatan' culture, and his aides will face a political sunset in the 2024 elections. Comparing 'Sanatan' culture with dengue and malaria is condemnable.'' Sharma added that through the co-ordination between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, India has presented to the world an excellent model of prosperity of 'Sanatan' culture. DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had on September 2 blamed 'Sanatan Dharma' for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated, triggering a slew of reactions from the BJP and its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023