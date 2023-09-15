BJP resorting to “compromise politics” in Karnataka, Congress will do well in LS polls: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the Congress will perform well in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls and targeted the BJP over possible alliance with Janata Dal-Secular, saying the ruling party at the Centre is resorting to "compromise politics". He made the remarks after some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers joined the Congress.

Former corporators L Shrinivas, Anjanappa, H Suresh, Venkata Swamy Naidu, Narayana, Ramu, Balanna, Kabaddi Babu, and M Nagraj joined the Congress on Friday. Those who joined the Congress were seen to be close to former minister R Ashok. "I was very sure about my numbers in the assembly election, now I'm saying, we'll win many more seats in the Lok Sabha and BBMP election," Shivakumar said.

Talking about the possible alliance of the BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), Shivakumar said the BJP is in poor shape in the state and is joining hands "with those who betrayed them". "They betrayed each other. They are doing compromise politics," Shivakumar said.

Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy had said earlier that there have been alliance talks between his party and BJP but there has been no talk on seat-sharing. He had termed as "personal reaction" remarks of BS Yediyurappa about Janata Dal (Secular) fighting about four seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year in alliance with BJP. (ANI)

