Gujarat assembly passes resolution congratulating PM, ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 success

The Gujarat legislative assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scientists, other technical staff of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the success of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 missions.

The resolution was brought by Minister of State for Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly Affairs Praful Pansheriya during the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly.

The resolution was passed unanimously, as the opposition Congress also extended its support.

''Thanks to the hard work of ISRO scientists and the continuous motivation and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we were able to land Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon. This is a matter of great pride for the entire country,'' Pansheriya said while reading out the resolution.

''We also congratulate PM Modi and ISRO scientists and other technical staff for the successful launch of the Aditya L1 spacecraft,'' he said.

Supporting the resolution, BJP MLA Mahesh Kaswala said the prime minister always stood by the scientists and ''wiped their tears'' in difficult times and appreciated them by giving them a pat on their back for a successful mission.

Both the prime minister and ISRO scientists deserve to be congratulated for the success of these two missions, he said.

Leader of the Congress legislative party Amit Chavda extended his party's support to the BJP government resolution saying all the prime ministers, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Modi, should be remembered.

''Many congratulations to all the scientists and other technical staff of ISRO for the success of these two space missions. At the same time, all the prime ministers, starting from Nehru to Modi, should be remembered and they also deserve to be congratulated for this feat,'' Chavda said.

The Congress MLA informed the House that Nehru had a scientific temper and was instrumental in starting India's space programme under Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

He urged the Central government to issue a currency note commemorating the success of Chandrayaan-3 just like the Congress government in the past had issued a currency note featuring India's first satellite Aryabhata in 1975.

