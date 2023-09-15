"Some people in media supporting govt and destroying...": KC Venugopal on INDIA's bloc decision to boycott 14 TV anchors

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday defended the decision of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to boycott the shows of 14 TV anchors and some people in the media are supporting the government and destroying the face of opposition." Addressing the press conference in Rangareddy, KC Venugopal said, "Media is the protector of democracy. The role of the media is to correct the mistakes of the government. Similarly, the media used to support the opposition to express their views. But unfortunately, some people in the media are supporting the government and destroying the face of opposition."

"This is sponsored journalism for the PM Modi-led government, that is why the INDIA alliance has taken this decision," he added. Earlier today the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack against the Opposition bloc - INDIA for announcing a boycott of 14 journalists.

"The decision to boycott 14 TV anchors was taken by the INDIA bloc's media committee on Thursday. Calling it "contempt against media," Patra said this is hatred against free journalism. Coming down heavily on the Congress party, the BJP's national spokesperson said, "Today is the 15th of September, and today we celebrate International Democracy Day. The fact that the circular has been issued on such an important day shows that these political parties have never believed in the freedom of the media or freedom of expression, and this always reflects in their actions," he said.

Further, slamming the INDIA bloc for releasing the list, Patra said that "by releasing this boycott list, they have put the lives of these journalists in danger." Patra said, "This is not a boycott list, but this is a target list. They are going to file an FIR against these journalists. They will harass these journalists," he said. Who will take responsibility for any of your party workers who attack these journalists?" he added. Earlier Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday condemned the decision of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to boycott certain shows of journalists and called their mindset "highly repressive, dictatorial and negative."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party today strongly criticised and condemned the decision of all the constituents of the "ghamandiya" alliance - I.N.D.I Alliance to boycott some journalists and the threat issued to them. By taking such a highly deplorable decision, the "ghamandiya" alliance has once again revealed its highly repressive, dictatorial and negative mindset. The Bharatiya Janata Party severely criticises the unfortunate step of the I.N.D.I Alliance," an official statement issued by the party said. INDIA bloc released a list of the names of the 14 TV anchors that will be boycotted in the upcoming days. Informing about the decision, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday took to X and said, "The following decision was taken by the INDIA media committee in a virtual meeting held this afternoon. Judega Bharat Jeetega India." (ANI)

