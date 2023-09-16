Canada trade minister is postponing a planned trade mission to India -spokesperson
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 16-09-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 00:22 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng is postponing a planned trade mission to India, a spokesperson said on Friday, after both sides have said they paused talks on a proposed trade deal.
"At this time, we are postponing the upcoming trade mission to India," said Shanti Cosentino, a spokesperson for the minister, without giving a reason.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Trade
- Shanti Cosentino
- Mary Ng
- India
Advertisement