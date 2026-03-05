IPL 2026: Major Trades and New Beginnings

As anticipation builds for the 2026 Indian Premier League, significant trades and team reshuffles dominate headlines. Among the noteworthy changes, Sanju Samson moves to Chennai Super Kings in a trade involving Ravindra Jadeja, setting the stage for an exciting season.

Samson, the former Rajasthan Royals captain, now finds a fresh challenge at CSK, potentially stepping into a pivotal role as MS Dhoni nears retirement. Meanwhile, Jadeja returns to Rajasthan Royals, reuniting with his former team, where his versatile skills are expected to fortify the squad.

Cricket analysts David Warner and Eoin Morgan provide insights into these shifts, suggesting that both teams have gained strategically. As the countdown to IPL 2026 continues, fans eagerly await seeing these seasoned players adapt to their new teams and reinvigorate their careers.

