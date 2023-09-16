Left Menu

MLA ticket cheating case in Karnataka: Truth should be unravelled, says BJP leader Ravi

There are people who get fooled, there are people who fool them, he said.The BJP leader said the police investigation should provide justice to all.The central crime branch CCB sleuths from Bengaluru have arrested two persons including Kundapura accused of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees by promising him a BJP ticket from Byndoor constituency in Udupi district.Ravi said it is the parliamentary board that provides tickets and decide on the candidates.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-09-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 18:30 IST
MLA ticket cheating case in Karnataka: Truth should be unravelled, says BJP leader Ravi
  • Country:
  • India

The truth behind the MLA ticket cheating case involving Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura should be unravelled through a comprehensive investigation, former BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, Ravi said the police should conduct a transparent probe and find out the truth. There is no system in BJP for providing party tickets in elections by taking money. ''There are people who get fooled, there are people who fool them,'' he said.

The BJP leader said the police investigation should provide justice to all.

The central crime branch (CCB) sleuths from Bengaluru have arrested two persons including Kundapura accused of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees by promising him a BJP ticket from Byndoor constituency in Udupi district.

Ravi said it is the parliamentary board that provides tickets and decide on the candidates. When the accused approached businessman Govind Babu Poojary for cash, he should have at least contacted the senior leaders, he said.

If money is important for BJP, then hundreds of poor workers of the party would not have become MPs and MLAs, Ravi said.

City mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur and Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023