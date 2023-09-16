Left Menu

PM Modi to address public rally in Jaipur on September 25

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:00 IST
PM Modi to address public rally in Jaipur on September 25
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on the outskirts of Jaipur on September 25.

CP Joshi, the party's state unit chief, said the BJP's Parivartan Yatra will culminate in Jaipur with Modi's rally. Booth level workers of the BJP will also attend the rally in Surajpura (Vatika).

Pralhad Joshi, Union minister and the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan, CP Joshi and other leaders visited the rally site on Saturday and performed a ''bhumi poojan''.

''The Parivatan Yatra is getting overwhelming support from people across the state,'' CP Joshi said.

''There is huge anger among the public due to the corruption, misrule and increasing cases of rapes of women while farmers are troubled by frequent power cuts,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023