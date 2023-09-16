"Does he have any knowledge of Bihar's development?": Nitish Kumar slams Amit Shah

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the alliance of Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is like oil and water, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday slammed Home Minister and asked that does he had any knowledge of Bihar's development and how much work is happening here? "Don't pay attention to it. I don't pay attention to anything of theirs. When he comes, he speaks nonsense. Does he have any knowledge of Bihar's development and how much work is happening here?" Amit Shah said.

Earlier in the day Amit Shah compared the JDU and RJD alliance in Bihar with oil and water and this coalition is an alliance of selfishness and they can never unite. "The alliance of JDU and RJD is like oil and water, they can never unite. Nitish Babu, no matter how high the selfishness is, oil and water cannot be one. The oil has nothing to do with it, but the oil makes the water dirty. The alliance made to become the Prime Minister is going to sink you," Shah said at a public meeting in Bihar's Jhanjharpur.

Hitting out at the JDU-RJD governance in Bihar, Shah said that the alliance is taking Bihar towards 'Jungle Raj'. "There is a Lalu-Nitish government in Bihar. I have been reading the newspapers of Bihar. The incidents of kidnapping, firing, looting, and murder of journalists and Dalits are increasing every day. Lalu ji has become active once again, and Nitish ji has become inactive. From this, you can understand what is going to happen in Bihar. This selfish alliance is taking Bihar towards Jungle-Raj," the Union Minister said.

Amit Shah said that the Opposition named its alliance as INDIA as the old name UPA was associated with scams and corruption. "They have made a new alliance with a new name. They worked with the name of UPA and indulged in corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crores. Lalu Yadav did corruption worth crores while he was the Railway Minister. They changed their name because they could not come back with the name UPA, hence they had to come up with INDI Alliance," Shah said at a public meeting in Bihar's Jhanjharpur.

Shah also thanked the people for standing against the decision of the Nitish Kumar-led government over the cancellation of holidays on Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami in Bihar. "A few days ago, the Lalu-Nitish government declared that there would be no holidays for Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami in Bihar. I want to thank the people of Bihar for standing against this decision of the Lalu-Nitish government," Shah said.

This is Shah's sixth visit to the state in one year since his party was ousted from power in the state in August 2022. In February this year, he visited Valmikinagar and Patna and addressed Kisan Samagam organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, in a bid to woo the Bhumihar community that he came from. On April 2, 2023, Shah visited the state for the fourth time and addressed a public meeting in Nawada and cancelled the program of Rohtas (Sasaram) in view of violence in the area.

Last time Union Home Minister Shah arrived in Bihar on June 29, and addressed a mega-rally at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency which is the home turf of JDU President and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh. (ANI)

