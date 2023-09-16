Left Menu

Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan has said that ‘One Nation-One Election’ seems impossible in the country and it is a conspiracy to finish the small parties.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 21:28 IST
"It is a conspiracy to finish small parties": SP leader ST Hasan on 'One Nation One Election'
Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan has said that 'One Nation-One Election' seems impossible in the country and it is a conspiracy to finish the small parties. ST Hasan told ANI "One Nation One Election does not seem possible in the country. In it, Gram Panchayat election also comes, Mayor elections are there too and MP and MLA elections too. how is it possible that one nation one election can be held in such a big country?"

Samajwadi Party leader further said that it is a conspiracy to finish the small parties and NDA is afraid of INDIA alliance. "This is a conspiracy to finish the small parties. NDA's graph has gone down ever since the INDIA Alliance was formed. They are nervous and they want to conduct all elections together so that their government is formed in some states," ST Hasan added.

Meanwhile, Congress has rejected the suggestion of 'one nation, one election', saying that it is an "assault on the constitution and attack on federalism". Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad coinciding with a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party leader P Chidambaram said BJP is seeking to divert attention from the pressing issues and create "a false narrative".

"One nation, one election is an assault on the Constitution. We reject it. It is an attack on federalism. It will require at least five Constitutional amendments. The BJP knows that it does not have the numbers to pass these constitutional amendments. Yet if it (BJP) puts forward this mirage of One Nation, One Election, it is only to divert attention from the pressing issues and to create a false narrative," Chidambaram said. The Centre earlier this month constituted a High-Level Committee to examine the issue of 'one nation, one election' and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country.

The committee is chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind and includes Home Minister Amit Shah, former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, Senior Advocate Harish Salve and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

