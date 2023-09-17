Political parties hesitant to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day due to vote bank politics: Amit Shah

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said even after the formation of Telangana state political parties were hesitating to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day due to vote bank politics.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 11:35 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said even after the formation of Telangana state political parties were hesitating to celebrate the 'Telangana Liberation Day' due to vote bank politics. Shah was speaking at the Centre's official celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ to commemorate the region's freedom from erstwhile Nizam rule and merger of Hyderabad state with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

He termed as 'unfortunate' political parties hesitating to celebrate the 'Liberation Day' due to vote bank politics. ''I would like to tell them that people of the country would turn away from those who turn away from their country's history.” The Union Minister pointed out that no government in the past 75 years has celebrated the historic 'Hyderabad Liberation Day. Owing to 'appeasement policies' the previous governments were always afraid and did not celebrate it, he said, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation day. Shah credited the country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hyderabad and said due to his efforts Nizam’s Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam rule), surrendered. Union Tourism Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy also spoke on the occasion. The State of Hyderabad, which was under Nizam's rule was annexed to the Union of India following a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

