PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:06 IST
PM Modi working towards empowering marginalised: Union min
Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party supremo Pashupati Kumar Paras on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been assiduously working towards empowering the poor and marginalised.

Paras, the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, was speaking at the launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme in Muzaffarpur.

''The scheme will help make our artisans not only vocal but truly global... their standard of living will improve and they will get recognition,'' he said.

Wishing the PM on his 73rd birthday, Paras said, ''Modi ji remains the most trusted leader in the world who has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised.'' RLJP is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Another Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who attended the inaugural function of the scheme in Patna, attacked the Nitish Kumar government as no representatives of the state administration were present at the programme.

''It is an insult to the traditional artisans and craftspeople belonging to the backward strata of the society,'' he said, adding that a large number of poor will benefit from the scheme.

Wishing Modi on his 73rd birthday, Singh said, ''The PM's tireless efforts to uplift India are truly commendable. Under his leadership, the country has made significant strides in various sectors, from economic reforms to infrastructure development.'' Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, while speaking at the inaugural function of the scheme in Gaya, said that the initiative aims at enhancing the quality of products of the traditional artisans and craftsmen.

A total of 18 traditional crafts have been covered under the scheme.

Meanwhile, BJP workers, clad in t-shirts with Modi's slogans and images, celebrated the PM's birthday by distributing sweets and cutting cakes in different parts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

