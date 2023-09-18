Left Menu

Special Session of Parliament: TDP demands special status for Andhra at all-party meeting

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday said he put forward the demand for a 'special category' status for Andhra Pradesh at the all-party meeting ahead of the Special Session of Parliament starting Monday.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 09:41 IST
Special Session of Parliament: TDP demands special status for Andhra at all-party meeting
TDP National General Secretary Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday said he put forward the demand for a 'special category' status for Andhra Pradesh at the all-party meeting ahead of the Special Session of Parliament starting Monday. The all-party meeting was held in the national capital on Sunday.

The TDP MP also offered his party's support and assistance to the tabling and passage of a Women's Reservation Bill. Speaking to ANI after the all-party meeting on Sunday, the TDP MP said, "We have put forth the demand, citing the AP (Andhra Pradesh) Reorganisation Act, that after the bifurcation of (undivided Andhra Pradesh), the Centre has to deliver on all its promises at the earliest. These include a 'special category' status for Andhra Pradesh."

"We have offered our assistance in the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. Since its inception, the TDP has been resolute and steadfast in its fight for women's empowerment," he added. Naidu added that he also put forward a demand for fast-tracking hearings of pending criminal cases against legislators.

"Another important demand that we placed before the central government was the fast-tracking of criminal cases against legislators," Naidu said. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi hit out at the Centre over the lack of clarity on the agenda or the list of scheduled business for the Special Session of Parliament, "It is unfortunate how this government tells us everything late. Discussions will be held on various Bills during the 5-day session."

Congress leader and MP Shakti Singh told ANI, "As per our time-honoured parliamentary practices and procedure, the Opposition members should be shown the draft of the Bill before it is tabled. When a special session is being called, the members (in the Opposition) are required to be briefed on the scheduled businesses. This would be the first time that there would be no question hour or zero hour in this session." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023