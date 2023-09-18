Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm.

NATION DEL52 LDALL PARLIAMENT Farewell to old Parliament, praise for Nehru: Modi at special session; MPs to meet in new building from Tuesday New Delhi: As the old Parliament building hosted a session one last time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid a poignant farewell recalling the country's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic ''tryst with destiny'' speech for continuing to inspire everyone and another predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ''governments may come and go'' remark.

DEL53 CAB-LD MEETING Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over important legislative proposals New Delhi: The Union Cabinet met here on Monday evening after the first sitting of the special session of Parliament, amid speculation that it may clear some important legislative proposals.

MDS15 TN-BJP-3RDLD-AIADMK War of words over Annadurai; AIADMK says no alliance with BJP as of now, matter can be decided during polls Chennai: The simmering tension with the BJP over its leader K Annamalai's attack on Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai prompted the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday to state it had no alliance with the saffron party as of now, and that a decision on the matter will be made during the upcoming elections.

DEL46 PAR-EC APPOINTMENTS Bill on EC appointments may not be taken up in this session: Sources New Delhi: The government may not push for passage of the bill on appointment of CEC and election commissioners in the five-day session of Parliament that began Monday, sources said amid criticism of its provisions including by the opposition and former chief election commissioners.

DEL49 PAR-CENTRAL HALL-FUNCTION Vice President Dhankhar, PM Modi to lead Central Hall function Tuesday New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to commemorate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047.

DEL35 CAUVERY-KARNATAKA Cauvery authority asks Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days: Official New Delhi: The Cauvery Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, a senior Jal Shakti Ministry official said on Monday.

BOM23 MP-SIMULTANEOUS POLLS-LD-AAP Elections should be held every month, says Kejriwal; repeats poll guarantees for MP Rewa (MP): Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday opposed the concept of 'one nation, one election' and said instead the country needs 'one nation, one education and one treatment' as he once again pledged a slew of guarantees for the people of Madhya Pradesh if the AAP was voted to power in the year-end polls.

MDS6 ISRO-ADITYA-LD SCIENTIFIC DATA India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data Bengaluru: India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft has commenced collecting data that will help scientists analyse the behaviour of particles surrounding Earth, ISRO said on Monday.

CAL11 MN-ARMY MAN-FAMILY Slain army man's family agrees to take body after CM's assurance of action: Manipur tribal body Imphal: Family members of an Indian Army soldier, who was killed in Manipur last week, agreed to take his body on Monday after Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured them that stringent actions would be taken against those involved in the killing of the sepoy, a tribal organisation said. LEGAL LGD30 SC-SHIV SENA-LD DISQUALIFICATION SC asks Maha Speaker to set timeline for deciding disqualification pleas against CM Shinde, others New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra assembly speaker to spell out the timeline within a week for adjudication of the disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs loyal to him who had tied up with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022, saying apparently nothing has been done so far despite its direction for deciding the pleas within reasonable time. LGM2 KL-HC-CAMERAS Kerala HC allows state govt to pay Rs 11cr to Keltron as part of AI camera project Kochi: In a relief for the ruling Left government in Kerala, the High Court here on Monday permitted it to pay state-run electronics company Keltron over Rs 11 crore as the first installment for installing and operating the artificial intelligence (AI) cameras aimed at detecting traffic violations and reducing road accidents. DEL28 SC-ADANI-CONFLICT OF INTEREST OP Bhatt on SC committee on Adani is conflicted: new petition in SC New Delhi: An expert committee, set up by the Supreme Court to probe allegations against the Adani group following a bombshell report from a US short seller, has members with potential conflict of interest, a fresh petition filed in the apex court on Monday said. BUSINESS DEL51 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee hits all-time low of 83.32 against US dollar New Delhi: The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day to settle 16 paise lower at its lifetime low of 83.32 against the US dollar on Monday, mainly due to risk aversion in global markets and rising crude oil prices.

DEL37 BIZ-LD TAX Net direct tax collection rises 23.5 pc to over Rs 8.65 lakh cr; touches 47 pc of BE New Delhi: The net direct tax collection increased 23.51 per cent to over Rs 8.65 lakh crore till mid-September on higher advance tax mop-up from corporates, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

FOREIGN FGN38 CHINA-TAIWAN-WARPLANES-REAX No 'median line' in Taiwan Strait: China asserts after sending 103 warplanes around Taiwan Beijing: China on Monday dismissed the existence of a ''median line'' in the volatile Taiwan Strait after Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected a record 103 Chinese warplanes flying around the self-ruled island in a 24-hour period. FGN 35 UNGA-SESSION Oscars of Diplomacy: High-level UNGA week starts with focus on SDGs, climate action United Nations: Heads of State and Governments, world leaders and foreign ministers have arrived at the UN headquarters here for the annual high-level week described as the 'Oscars of Diplomacy', with agendas of Sustainable Development Goals, financing for development, climate action and pandemic response taking centre stage as global priorities at the session.

