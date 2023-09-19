"128th Constitution Amendment Bill is a betrayal...," Manish Tewari 

After Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the new Women's Reservation Bill, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said that the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill is a betrayal of the women's movement and their struggle for greater democratic representation in law and policy-making. "The 128th Constitution Amendment Bill is a betrayal of the women's movement and their struggle for greater democratic representation in law and policy-making. Clause 334 -A of the bill says reservation would come into effect post the first census after the bill becomes law and the DELIMITATION based upon that Census," Manish Tewari posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

"It is instructive to note that the Census due in 2021 has still not been held. Earliest Women's reservation will become a reality in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies will be 2029 or even later. BRING WOMEN'S RESERVATION NOW," he posted. Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Women Reservation Bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The Bill has been named "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

Introducing the Bill in the House, the Minister said "This Bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of people." Arjun Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up on Wednesday, September 20. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21 government sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is bringing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies and that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women empowerment.

Members of Parliament on Tuesday proceeded to the new Parliament building after bidding farewell to the old building. Women's Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament. (ANI)

