Left Menu

Sri Lanka gazettes Online Safety Bill; Opposition labels it 'harmful' to freedom of expression

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:52 IST
Sri Lanka gazettes Online Safety Bill; Opposition labels it 'harmful' to freedom of expression
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government gazetted the Online Safety Bill on Tuesday, drawing criticism from the Opposition, who labelled it harmful to the freedom of expression guaranteed in the Constitution.

Gazetted by the Minister of Public Security, the bill aims to establish the Online Safety Commission, make provisions to prohibit online communication of certain statements of fact in Sri Lanka and prevent the use of online accounts and inauthentic online accounts for restricted purposes. It also makes provisions to identify and declare online locations used for prohibited purposes in the island nation, suppress the financing, and other support of communication of false statements of fact.

The main Opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa, expressed concern and told Parliament that the new bill aims to curb the people’s right to create social platforms for organising themselves and campaigning against social ills.

The main Opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, warned that the bill could drive out all major social media platforms such as Facebook, Google, and Instagram from Sri Lanka.

Under the bill, the President is empowered to appoint a commission to determine the truth, which the Opposition claimed would infringe upon freedom of expression.

On September 4, the Cabinet approved the bill in order to curb the dissemination of false information online and to cause violence through such false information.

Among the offences listed in the draft bill were: communication of false statements on the incidents within Sri Lanka, false statements causing defamation, disturbing religious assembly through false statements, communication of false statements with the sole intention of hurting religious emotions, communication of false statements with the sole intention for the abomination of religious emotions, the Economy Next news portal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023