Assam CM’s wife files 10 crore defamation case against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for false allegations of irregularities in a food processing project of the central government. Devajit Lon Saikia, senior advocate told ANI that, the case has been filed on Friday at the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Kamrup (Metro) in Guwahati.

Gaurav Gogoi had earlier shared a snapshot of the Ministry of Food Processing website alleging the central government approved Rs 10 crore grant to Riniki Bhuyan's company. He also shared a reply from Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Parliament. "The Ministry of Food Processing website clearly shows the name of the person and the company she is associated with. The Rs 10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the Union Minister if their website has been hacked," Gogoi wrote on 'X' on September 13.

Responding to Gogoi's allegation Riniki Bhuyan Sharma has described the allegations as an attack to malign and defame an Assamese enterprise headed by a woman entrepreneur. And that time she had said that she will be filing a legal suit against the Congress MP. "This is nothing but an attack to malign and defame a 17-year-old Assamese enterprise, which has adhered to every aspect of the law, headed by a woman entrepreneur," the statement read.

CM Himanta, also denied the charge repeatedly on 'X', saying that his wife, Riniki Bhuyan did not claim the subsidy. "I want to emphasize once again that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has received or claimed any amount from the Government of India," Himanta clarified in a message on 'X'. (ANI)

