PM Modi to address public rally in Telangana on Oct 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting organised by the BJP at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on October 1, before the year end assembly polls.The meeting would be held at 1 PM noon on October 1 at the ITI Ground at Bhoothpur in Mahabubnagar, state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release here on Saturday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 23:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting organised by the BJP at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on October 1, before the year end assembly polls.

The meeting would be held at 1 PM noon on October 1 at the ITI Ground at Bhoothpur in Mahabubnagar, state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release here on Saturday. Union Tourism Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other party leaders would attend the meeting. A BJP release earlier said the rally would be held on September 30. The party issued a revised release with the change of date. The Assembly elections are expected to be held in a couple of months in Telangana and the saffron party pins hope on Modi's rally to boost its prospects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

