PM Modi to address public rally in Telangana on Oct 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting organised by the BJP at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on October 1, before the year end assembly polls.The meeting would be held at 1 PM noon on October 1 at the ITI Ground at Bhoothpur in Mahabubnagar, state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release here on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting organised by the BJP at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on October 1, before the year end assembly polls.
The meeting would be held at 1 PM noon on October 1 at the ITI Ground at Bhoothpur in Mahabubnagar, state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release here on Saturday. Union Tourism Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other party leaders would attend the meeting. A BJP release earlier said the rally would be held on September 30. The party issued a revised release with the change of date. The Assembly elections are expected to be held in a couple of months in Telangana and the saffron party pins hope on Modi's rally to boost its prospects.
