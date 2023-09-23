PM Modi to address public rally in Telangana on Oct 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting organised by the BJP at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on October 1, before the year end assembly polls.

The meeting would be held at 1 PM noon on October 1 at the ITI Ground at Bhoothpur in Mahabubnagar, state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release here on Saturday. Union Tourism Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other party leaders would attend the meeting. A BJP release earlier said the rally would be held on September 30. The party issued a revised release with the change of date. The Assembly elections are expected to be held in a couple of months in Telangana and the saffron party pins hope on Modi's rally to boost its prospects.

